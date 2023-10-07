October 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Virtual Open House On How to Tap Into $130M of Financial Aid from MHEC The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Free Trees From the City of Annapolis K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools What Was The Mile High Miracle: Ravens Most Thrilling Game Ever?
Local News

7 Simple Ways to Update Your Home Before Winter

Ensuring your home is in top condition will not only improve your quality of life but will also increase its value, helping you sell it for more money down the road. Unfortunately, we all know what home renovation really means – unplanned expenses, dust, mess, and disturbed lifestyle. Luckily, you can update your home without using a sledgehammer. There are numerous little upgrades that will make your old home feel brand new, and they won’t break the bank. Since winter is just around the corner, you’d better roll up your sleeves now and be done with these updates before the first snowflake falls. 

Get new window treatments

One way to increase the value of your home and make it more energy-efficient is to get new windows. However, if your old ones are in good condition or if buying new ones currently doesn’t fit your budget, consider simply replacing the window treatments. Nowadays, you can find a wide range of blinds, shades, and curtains on the market that will quickly update the look of your windows. If you wish to amp up the curb appeal, you can repair your current shutters and refresh them with a coat of paint to give your home a new look. 

Install insulation

Speaking of making your home more energy efficient, adding insulation will drastically reduce heat loss, as well as lower your heating bills. It will also prevent moisture condensation, reduce emissions of pollutants, and even reduce noise levels. Online you can find a wide variety of insulation for sale, so have a look and see which type meets your needs.

Add a fresh coat of paint

One of the quickest and easiest ways you can breathe new life into your old home is to paint it. Not only will a fresh coat of paint eliminate any marks and stains from the walls, but will give your room a new look as well. Painting the walls a trendy color is also a great way to modernize your home without spending a lot of money. If you wish to increase the value of your house, you can also repaint its exterior. 

Update kitchen cabinets

Although new kitchen cabinets can be pricey, this doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dream of having a new kitchen. If you already have your eyes on new cabinets, you can carefully dismantle your old cabinets and sell them to cut the costs of the new ones. Also, you can update your old cabinets by sanding them down and then painting them a new color. New hardware is also a great choice if you just want to tweak the existing cabinets a bit. 

Install LED lights

A simple and budget-friendly way to update your home is to swap the old lightbulbs for LED ones. These will make your home much more energy efficient and save you a lot of money in the long run. If you have some outdated light fixtures, replacing those can be an inexpensive way to modernize your home. Do not forget about outdoor lighting. Replace old lampposts that have been chipped or degraded in any way by the elements. Installing solar lighting is also a great option if you live in an area with plenty of sunlight. 

Add crown molding 

Have you fallen out of love with your existing rooms? With wood crown molding and some new trim, you can easily add character to any area in your home. When it comes to your kitchen or bathroom, opt for PVC crown molding to avoid any moisture issues. For the best effect, paint the trim and crown molding before installation, not after.

Recaulk your bathroom

When the old caulk has served its purpose and is no longer in good condition, several aging signs will tell you that it is time to apply new caulk. If there is a touch of brown along the edges and its smooth skin has become cracked or brittle, visit your local hardware store. Caulking is cheap, easy, and quick, and with a new layer of caulk, you will prevent water from seeping through and causing damage to the wallboard and framing. 

With these simple updates, your home will be ready for the winter season.

Local News
Previous Article

From Crab Cakes to Horse Races: Exploring the Maryland Horse Racing Scene

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | October 26, 2023

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu