7 Simple Ways to Update Your Home Before Winter

Ensuring your home is in top condition will not only improve your quality of life but will also increase its value, helping you sell it for more money down the road. Unfortunately, we all know what home renovation really means – unplanned expenses, dust, mess, and disturbed lifestyle. Luckily, you can update your home without using a sledgehammer. There are numerous little upgrades that will make your old home feel brand new, and they won’t break the bank. Since winter is just around the corner, you’d better roll up your sleeves now and be done with these updates before the first snowflake falls.

Get new window treatments

One way to increase the value of your home and make it more energy-efficient is to get new windows. However, if your old ones are in good condition or if buying new ones currently doesn’t fit your budget, consider simply replacing the window treatments. Nowadays, you can find a wide range of blinds, shades, and curtains on the market that will quickly update the look of your windows. If you wish to amp up the curb appeal, you can repair your current shutters and refresh them with a coat of paint to give your home a new look.

Install insulation

Speaking of making your home more energy efficient, adding insulation will drastically reduce heat loss, as well as lower your heating bills. It will also prevent moisture condensation, reduce emissions of pollutants, and even reduce noise levels. Online you can find a wide variety of insulation for sale, so have a look and see which type meets your needs.

Add a fresh coat of paint

One of the quickest and easiest ways you can breathe new life into your old home is to paint it. Not only will a fresh coat of paint eliminate any marks and stains from the walls, but will give your room a new look as well. Painting the walls a trendy color is also a great way to modernize your home without spending a lot of money. If you wish to increase the value of your house, you can also repaint its exterior.

Update kitchen cabinets

Although new kitchen cabinets can be pricey, this doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dream of having a new kitchen. If you already have your eyes on new cabinets, you can carefully dismantle your old cabinets and sell them to cut the costs of the new ones. Also, you can update your old cabinets by sanding them down and then painting them a new color. New hardware is also a great choice if you just want to tweak the existing cabinets a bit.

Install LED lights

A simple and budget-friendly way to update your home is to swap the old lightbulbs for LED ones. These will make your home much more energy efficient and save you a lot of money in the long run. If you have some outdated light fixtures, replacing those can be an inexpensive way to modernize your home. Do not forget about outdoor lighting. Replace old lampposts that have been chipped or degraded in any way by the elements. Installing solar lighting is also a great option if you live in an area with plenty of sunlight.

Add crown molding

Have you fallen out of love with your existing rooms? With wood crown molding and some new trim, you can easily add character to any area in your home. When it comes to your kitchen or bathroom, opt for PVC crown molding to avoid any moisture issues. For the best effect, paint the trim and crown molding before installation, not after.

Recaulk your bathroom

When the old caulk has served its purpose and is no longer in good condition, several aging signs will tell you that it is time to apply new caulk. If there is a touch of brown along the edges and its smooth skin has become cracked or brittle, visit your local hardware store. Caulking is cheap, easy, and quick, and with a new layer of caulk, you will prevent water from seeping through and causing damage to the wallboard and framing.

With these simple updates, your home will be ready for the winter season.

