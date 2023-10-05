5 Mistakes Every Bettor Shouldn’t Do in the Breeders Cup

The Breeders Cup is only a few weeks away, and people can’t wait for it any longer. With many worthy contenders and big names participating in the horse racing event, this is one horse racing event you shouldn’t miss. Not only that, but there will be a lot of celebrities, athletes, and musicians going to the event, making it more glamorous.

However, if you’re there to bet on the races exclusively, you might want to take a breather and reflect on your usual mistakes in horse racing. By knowing the most common mistakes, you’ll be better at avoiding them and giving yourself a better chance with your picks. Let’s start.

Not Doing Research

Betting without research is a common mistake that many bettors make. The Breeders Cup usually has big-named contenders, and the races are very competitive, so unless you want to start winning, you might want to start your research. And it’s not just on the horses themselves.

You also have to research where to place your bets, so you must shop for Breeders Cup 2023 Mile TVG odds if you want the most bang for your buck. Looking at the racing forms would also be optimal if you’re looking for information on the horses. In the racing forms, you can see the horses’ track records, jockeys, and previous races.

Only Betting on the Favorites

There are more than ten races in the Breeders Cup, and you can assume each has a favorite. While statistically speaking, the favorite has the most significant chance of winning, it is still a bad idea for you to bet on them all the time. This is why you need to do your research first. In general, favorites only win a third of their races, meaning they only win 1 out of 3.

Not only that, but favorites also have low payouts. Underdogs, on the other hand, have a much larger payout relative to their odds. So even though betting on the favorite has less risk, it doesn’t mean that your payout is huge.

Overbetting

We get that the Breeders Cup only happens once a year. It’s considered the World Championship of horse racing, after all. However, that doesn’t mean you can just bet willy-nilly like there’s no tomorrow in the event. So, what is overbetting? Overbetting is when you bet more than what you can afford to lose. It must be avoided at all costs because it’s a ticket to bankruptcy.

It’s important to remember that betting is like an investment. If you put a lot of money into an investment and it turns out to be a bad deal, you lose all your money. The same goes for betting. If you bet a lot of money on a horse, then it loses, your loss will be significant, which is why it’s always better to have a set unit size for each bet you make on a horse in the Breeders Cup.

Ignoring Track Conditions

Track conditions can make or break the horses. In the Breeders Cup, the track surface used is dirt. It’s the usual track surface used except in 2008, where they used synthetic. Two of the things you have to look out for are the track surface and the event’s track type. For example, a short track will favor horses with a lot of starting speed and can run the first quarter mile in under 25 seconds. Of course, endurance runners with a slow start would be left behind fast.

The weather also plays an essential part in the race. For example, let’s say that the day before the event, it rained. That would make the dirt track muddy. Horses that are heavy-footed (horses that are packing a lot of force on their steps), would find it hard to run on mud because their hooves would be burrowed deeply. On the other hand, light-footed horses would reign supreme because they can travel mud surfaces easily.

Over Focusing on the Horse’s Pedigree

The horse’s pedigree is important, but overstating its significance is a common mistake many people, veteran or otherwise, make. While looking at the horse’s family tree is crucial, the information alone tells little about the horse’s chances of winning.

There are indeed specific pedigrees with successful careers on the track. However, it doesn’t guarantee you will win. Even the best pedigrees have their bad days, after all. It would be best if you looked at the bigger picture. A horse’s training regimen, jockey, trainer, and, of course, the pedigree will yield us more accurate educated bets.

Final Words

The Breeders Cup is just around the corner, and if you want to start winning big in this event, you might want to avoid the mistakes that are discussed above. They are counterproductive and reduce your chances of winning your bets, so you should always be careful.

