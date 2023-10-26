Nao Trinidad Docked at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Nao Trinidad has arrived in Saint Michaels and is docked at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

After visiting Oyster City and Delaware City, where she received more than 8,000 visitants, she continues her voyage in Saint Michaels expecting to keep spreading the maritime heritage.

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of what was called Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), captained by Ferdinand Magellan. Five ships (Naos) departed from Sevilla, but only two made it to the Spice Islands, Nao Trinidad was one of them.

This beautiful replica weighs 150 tons, is 93 feet in length, has a 26-foot beam, three masts, and a bowsprit. The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet, with five sails, and five decks, built with an exquisite work in Iroko (African hardwood) and pinewood. As a training vessel and floating museum, this ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast.

The Naos have this unique and original design that made them the most advanced in naval engineering, used first as cargo ships in Spain and then taking the lead as exploring vessels. She is a full-scale replica, faithful to her design and dimensions. More than a hundred artisans of the sea worked on her construction, such as ship carpenters, rope masters, or naval engineers. The visitors will be able to tour four decks to feel how what life was like onboard at the time and how it is to live today on a historical ship of these characteristics. They will be able to learn about the maneuvering and rigging and interact with the crew, who have the most amazing experiences on their long voyages.

Tickets Info:

Date: October 26th – 31st

Opening times: 10 am – 5pm

Price: $12Adults/ $5 Children + Admission to the Museum.

