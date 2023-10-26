October 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Virtual Open House On How to Tap Into $130M of Financial Aid from MHEC The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Free Trees From the City of Annapolis K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools What Was The Mile High Miracle: Ravens Most Thrilling Game Ever?
Life In The Area

Nao Trinidad Docked at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Nao Trinidad has arrived in Saint Michaels and is docked at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. 

After visiting Oyster City and Delaware City, where she received more than 8,000 visitants, she continues her voyage in Saint Michaels expecting to keep spreading the maritime heritage. 

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of what was called Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), captained by Ferdinand Magellan. Five ships (Naos) departed from Sevilla, but only two made it to the Spice Islands, Nao Trinidad was one of them.

This beautiful replica weighs 150 tons, is 93 feet in length, has a 26-foot beam, three masts, and a bowsprit. The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet, with five sails, and five decks, built with an exquisite work in Iroko (African hardwood) and pinewood. As a training vessel and floating museum, this ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast. 

The Naos have this unique and original design that made them the most advanced in naval engineering, used first as cargo ships in Spain and then taking the lead as exploring vessels. She is a full-scale replica, faithful to her design and dimensions. More than a hundred artisans of the sea worked on her construction, such as ship carpenters, rope masters, or naval engineers. The visitors will be able to tour four decks to feel how what life was like onboard at the time and how it is to live today on a historical ship of these characteristics. They will be able to learn about the maneuvering and rigging and interact with the crew, who have the most amazing experiences on their long voyages.

Tickets Info:

Date: October 26th – 31st

Opening times: 10 am – 5pm

Price: $12Adults/ $5 Children + Admission to the Museum.

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

The Significance of Effective Storage

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | October 27, 2023

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu