11 Reasons To Attend the Annapolis Sailboat Show

On the off chance you are looking for a reason to attend the annual Annapolis Sailboat Show starting on October 12th, here are eleven of them!

To enjoy the festive atmosphere while wandering the docks and looking at boats. To be among the first to board 16 Premiering Sailboats that are being shown for the first time in the US – including all the boats entered for the Sailing World and Cruising World boat of the year. To learn about or plan a boating vacation on the Chesapeake, in the Caribbean, or at other beautiful destinations around the world in Vacation Basin. To step back in time when you climb aboard the beautiful tall ship, Pride of Baltimore II, and talk with her crew about life aboard! To meet your favorite sailing vlogger, snap a selfie, and dream about sailing away from it all in the Cruisers Creating Content booth. To splurge and take advantage of the newly upgraded VIP Experience, which includes a full bar, catered food, and live music in a floating oasis inside the show. Space is limited, so book your VIP pass today. To try sailing in the First Sail Workshop. To ask boating experts questions! International experts in boating, boat manufacturing, safety, equipment, and all aspects of the boating life will be on hand and eager to talk to show goers about their knowledge. To try on jackets, heavy weather gear, sun hats, sunglasses, boat shoes, flip flops, and other boating and lifestyle apparel from brands from around the world. To learn more about the boat buying process and test sail two different models in Take the Wheel. To have unlimited fun with family and friends!

Here’s a pro-tip. Buy your tickets in advance and skip the lines!

