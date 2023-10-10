10 Budget-Friendly House Remodeling Ideas for a Fresh Look

When it comes to giving your home a fresh look, a lot of homeowners get intimidated thinking about the prospective costs. However, you don’t always need to break the bank to revamp your house a little bit.

You can achieve a stunning transformation while staying within your budget. All you need is creativity, planning, and a little bit of research!

Here are 10 ideas to get you started:

1. Switch Up The Walls

Nothing translates into an instantly refreshed look like a fresh coat of paint! And it’s also cost-effective compared to other options. To avoid paying a lot, do your research on what kind of paint falls within your budget and works well for you. Know that good-quality paint is a substantial investment since you won’t need to redo it for a long time.

If you believe labor costs towards a new paint job can add up to a lot, you can also opt to have wallpapers. There are usually tons of options available for different designs, colors, and patterns to choose from. They also tend to be good quality; hence sustainable. Since installing wallpaper is easy and takes less time, the labor cost is usually less.

You can take “project-saving” one step further and DIY the paint or wallpaper installation to save on labor costs.

A new color scheme can instantly breathe life into any room. You can opt for neutral shades to create a timeless appeal or add a pop of color for a more vibrant atmosphere.

2. Revamp the Kitchen Cabinets

Replacing the entirety of kitchen cabinets and getting new ones made can be super costly. So instead of replacing the whole thing, you can consider refinishing or repainting them. This can give your kitchen a completely new look without the hefty price tag.

If you have wooden cabinets, you can re-stain them one shade lighter or darker for a new look. Or you can paint it an entirely new color for a more drastic change. Be sure to do a shade check to ensure that the color blends in with the rest of the room’s theme.

3. Upgrade Your Lighting

Updating your light fixtures is a subtle yet effective way to enhance the ambiance of your home. You can opt for soft-yellow lights instead of stark white ones for a chance. You can also switch to energy-efficient LED bulbs that don’t only appear less bulky but also can help you save on long-term energy costs.

If you have the budget, you can have someone work to install new recessed lighting around the house. It is sleek and also helps you control the level of illumination you want.

4. Install New Hardware

Creaky doors and rusty locks can make your house appear older than it is. Hence, replacing old, worn-out hardware on doors, cabinets, and drawers can make a big difference.

It’s an affordable update that can modernize your home’s appearance without much effort. You can change the old, rusty door knobs to sleek, new modernistic ones. Change the floor springs and hinges to make them more mobile and take away the creaking.

If you’re tech-savvy you can install one of those door knobs that open using your fingerprints. This gives you the function of a lock and door handle in one, without having to fumble with a key each time.

5. Focus on Flooring

If your budget allows, consider replacing worn-out carpet with hardwood floors or laminate. Carpets are hard to clean and can accumulate dust and debris over time, becoming a total health hazard. Replacing it will not only refresh the look but also make it easier to clean.

For a more budget-friendly option, explore quality vinyl or laminate flooring that mimics the look of wood or tile but costs a fraction of it. If you still want a carpet, you can place a rug or removable carpet in certain areas that you can roll up and clean when you need to.

6. Enhance Curb Appeal

Not all these changes have to be on the inside! You can also boost your home’s curb appeal on a budget. You can do this by adding some fresh landscaping, a new front door, or a coat of paint to your exterior. These changes can make a big impact on how your home appears on the outside.

It may be a tad bit more costly compared to other options. However, you can consider it an investment towards your home’s value. Better-looking houses tend to be of greater value than well, rusty-looking houses with chipped paint.

7. Bathroom Remodeling

Doing a whole bathroom makeover can be expensive usually. But with smart choices, you can certainly save on bathroom remodeling costs while refreshing the room.

Here are some tips to help you stay within budget:

a. Prioritize Essentials

Try taking a minimalist approach when planning your bathroom makeover. Identify the most critical aspects of your bathroom that need attention. Try to reuse what you can and replace what you need to.

For example, you can change fixtures, such as toilets, faucets, and showerheads. However, you can reuse your old vanity by repainting or re-polishing it. Instead of opting for customized designs for shelves and racks, try using pre-made ones that can blend in with your theme.

By focusing on essential improvements, you prevent overspending.

b. DIY What You Can

Some tasks, like painting or installing new fixtures, can be tackled as DIY projects. Try doing these things on your own to save some labor costs.

Then you can bring in someone professional for more complex tasks like plumbing or tile work. Balancing DIY tasks and professional work can help control costs.

c. Shop Smart

Look for discounts, sales, and clearance items when shopping for bathroom fixtures and materials. It’s surprising how much you can save by being a savvy shopper.

Try looking at the marketplace or other resale sites where you can sometimes get a total steal deal with new items.

8. Add a Backsplash

A stylish backsplash can transform your kitchen or bathroom. Opt for peel-and-stick options for an easy, cost-effective upgrade. You can usually DIY these, so there are no associated labor costs with the job.

9. Declutter and Organize

Sometimes, a fresh look comes down to organization. Clearing out a load of clutter in any room can instantly breathe new life into it and make it seem brighter. Give away items that you don’t need and won’t use to make more space.

For items that you’re keeping, invest in organized storage options. These are usually not expensive. You can get a multi-pack for really cheap in different colors and patterns that can add to the aesthetic while making the space appear cleaner.

10. Open Shelving

Replace the upper cabinets in your kitchen with open shelving. It not only gives your kitchen an airy feel but also encourages you to display your favorite dishes and cookware. You can also add a few low-maintenance indoor plants to add a pop of color.

In conclusion, you don’t always have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for a home revamp. With the right amount of planning, research, and inspiration, you can give your home a new feel, without making a dent in your wallet.

