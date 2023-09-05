Wild Kid Acres Expands EVERYTHING

Wild Kid Acres is back! Well, they never went anywhere, but they have been busy expanding and growing! with a new barn, new programs, new activities, and new babies!
With the new barn they can now accommodate some serious programming, grow some amazing food, and, most of all, stay out of the rain!!
Programs, new and returning include:
- Goat Yoga
- Farmers Markets
- After School Programs
- Wild West Club (riding and rodeo)
- More!
Goat Yoga
Come enjoy an hour of fun and work on yoga moves all while trying to keep cute goats from jumping all over you! Children are allowed and encouraged to participate in the (somewhat challenging) movements led by our two amazing partners and our own animal handlers.
Wild West Club
Students will learn to lead, gain skills (riding) with horses, and utilize traditional land and livestock management.
Minimum age is 6 years old. Maximum class size is 8.
Each class is uniquely set up to allow each student to learn the rigors of horsemanship, not only through a typical riding lesson but also through animal behavior training, daily chores, and physical and mental fitness training.
Classes are taught through the use of culture, history, and the basic nature of every animal.
Activities (Other than Riding) Include:
- assistance in training our new foals(baby horses).
- treatment and rehab of adopted or rescued animals
- self-confidence training and discipline
After School Programs
Kids connect with nature and community in this after-school camp like farm experience designed to engage young people in purposeful activity.
3-6 PM Wednesdays— Grouped by Age (5-7) (8-10) (10-12) (13+)
Classes explore:
- Sustainable Farm Practices
- Environmental Education
- Arts Expression
- Mindfulness/Yoga
- Young Entrepreneurship
- Leadership Opportunity
- Cooperative Culture