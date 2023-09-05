Wild Kid Acres Expands EVERYTHING

Wild Kid Acres is back! Well, they never went anywhere, but they have been busy expanding and growing! with a new barn, new programs, new activities, and new babies!

With the new barn they can now accommodate some serious programming, grow some amazing food, and, most of all, stay out of the rain!!

Programs, new and returning include:

Goat Yoga

Farmers Markets

After School Programs

Wild West Club (riding and rodeo)

More!

Goat Yoga

Come enjoy an hour of fun and work on yoga moves all while trying to keep cute goats from jumping all over you! Children are allowed and encouraged to participate in the (somewhat challenging) movements led by our two amazing partners and our own animal handlers.

Wild West Club

Students will learn to lead, gain skills (riding) with horses, and utilize traditional land and livestock management.

Minimum age is 6 years old. Maximum class size is 8.

Each class is uniquely set up to allow each student to learn the rigors of horsemanship, not only through a typical riding lesson but also through animal behavior training, daily chores, and physical and mental fitness training.

Classes are taught through the use of culture, history, and the basic nature of every animal.

Activities (Other than Riding) Include:

assistance in training our new foals(baby horses).

treatment and rehab of adopted or rescued animals

self-confidence training and discipline

After School Programs

Kids connect with nature and community in this after-school camp like farm experience designed to engage young people in purposeful activity.

3-6 PM Wednesdays— Grouped by Age (5-7) (8-10) (10-12) (13+)

Classes explore:

Sustainable Farm Practices

Environmental Education

Arts Expression

Mindfulness/Yoga

Young Entrepreneurship

Leadership Opportunity

Cooperative Culture

