TOMORROW: 3rd Annual African Heritage Festival!

The 3rd Annual African Heritage Festival will be held this year at the Laurel Race Track from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on September 9th, 2023.

The goal of the African Heritage Festival is to bring awareness of the African culture and diversity, and to reflect on the economic impact in Anne Arundel County. In addition, this event will display the interest of our elected government officials and community leaders to engage those of African descent who are residents and/or business owners in Anne Arundel County.

The 2nd African Heritage Festival last year was a success. Approximately 6,000 people participated in the festival with 111 vendors. We facilitated access to local services, including community resources, education, and information dissemination to underserved communities.

Admission is free; however the organizers are asking guests to RSVP for planning purposes!

More information can be found at our website: https://www.adaonline.org/ahfest3/

