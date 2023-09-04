Tickets Now on Sale for Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s Sapphire Season Performances

Ballet Theatre of Maryland, the state’s leading professional ballet company, has released individual tickets for sale for their 45th year in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts. BTM will celebrate its Sapphire Anniversary with The Firebird, The Nutcracker, Momentum, and The Sleeping Beauty this season.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Every year provides opportunities to reflect on the company’s rich history and continued development, but this season is a particularly special one. We are returning to two beloved ballets the company has previously performed—Firebird and Sleeping Beauty—with a fresh approach that reflects the company’s rapid growth. Simultaneously, we look back on the enduring impact of my predecessors, Artistic Directors Eddie Stewart and Dianna Cuatto, during Firebird this fall.”

After opening the season with Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 16th and the 45th Anniversary Gala at Acqua al 2 on September 24th, the company will launch its mainstage season with The Firebird, October 13-15. This all-new production of the one-act ballet is based on the elusive, mythical firebird of Russian folklore and features the music of Stravinsky. To observe BTM’s Sapphire Anniversary, the program will also include Italian Symphonette by Artistic Director Emeritus Dianna Cuatto and the works Sapphire Romance, Toujour Amour, and Longings by Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart.

December 9-17, audiences join BTM for Annapolis’s favorite holiday tradition, The Nutcracker. Whirling snowflakes and scampering mice perfectly complement every family’s winter festivities. The company will spring forward in the new year with Momentum: A Mixed Bill, February 23 and 24. This exploration of classical and contemporary movement will feature world-premiering works by choreographers near and far.

Lastly, true love’s kiss ends the season on April 26 and 27 with Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. This classic story of good versus evil brings some of ballet’s most famous scenes together with a vibrant, family-friendly cast of storybook characters.

Tickets for all productions are available both in-person and streaming. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

We recently spoke with Nicole Kelsch about the Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Have a listen!

