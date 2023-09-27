September 27, 2023
THIS WEEKEND: Fall Home Owners Expo

Fall is a great time to get that honey-do list done. It’s also a great time to plan projects to make your house a dream home!  You can handle it all under one roof on Saturday and Sunday, September 30th and October 1st!  The Fall Annapolis Home Owners Expo will return with more than 80 companies to help you build your dream.

The 22nd annual Fall Annapolis Home Owners Expo, a one-of-a-kind homeowners event showcasing products and services for the home will run for one weekend only, September 30th and October 1st, from 10 am-6 pm on Saturday and noon-5 pm on Sunday at the Byzantium Center (Greek Church on Riva Road) in Annapolis.

The Expo allows consumers to participate in educational seminars with national and local celebrities on everything from landscaping, home improvement, and antiques. Over 80 companies will be on hand over the weekend, showcasing products and services, including kitchen and bath displays, decking, fencing, countertops, tile, home energy systems, home financing, landscaping, interior design, window treatments, roofing, waterproofing, heating and air and more. PLUS: Enter to win a 65″ LG OLED Smart Television (and learn what OLED is at the Best Buy Smart Homes from A-Z Seminar).

One particular seminar is VERY important to homebuyers (and homeowners)! Ryan Schmidt is a local contractor and home inspector who will be on hand to tell you all the things you need to know. From the foundation to the roof, Ryan will dissect a house and explain how it is built, how it works, and important things every homeowner needs to be aware of. If there were such a thing as a required class a homeowner needed before they were allowed to buy a house, this would be it! 

Additionally, Best Buy will be on hand to de-mystify home automation and smart homes; The Naptown Brass Band will undoubtedly entertain. Kids will love the touch-a-truck. And parents will love the wine and spirit tastings all weekend long. Do you have an old ring that Grandmom left behind? Have Todd Peenstra appraise it for you. Curious about bees or butterflies? The Homeowners Expo has you covered!

Admission is free. Eye On Annapolis and other sponsors have covered the cost of admission for all!

SCHEDULE

Saturday

  • Sat. Sep 30 11AM – 4PM – All Day- Todd Peenstra Antique Appraisals
  • Sat. Sep 30  11AM- Ryan Schmidt – Stuff You Need To Know
  • Sat. Sep 30  11AM- Naptown Brass Band 
  • Sat. Sep 30 1PM and 330PM The Butterfly Guy
  • Sat. Sep 30  Noon – Smart Homes From A-Z 
  • Sat. Sep 30- 11AM – 2PM Touch a Truck (Fire Trucks, Dump Trucks, More)
  • Sat. Sep 30- All Day Speak With A Beekeeper
  • Sat. Sep 30 – All Day- Wine Tasting from Ricco’s Wine Adventure
  • Sat. Sep 30 – All Day- Spirits Tasting from Ricco’s Wine Adventure
  • Sat. Sep 30 – All Day- Fabulous Authentic Greek Food 

Sunday

  • Sun. Oct 1 Noon – 3PM– Todd Peenstra Antique Appraisals
  • Sun. Oct 1 Noon –  Northrop Realty – State of the Real Estate Industry
  • Sun. Oct 1 – All Day – Fabulous Authentic Greek Food 
  • Sun. Oct 1 – All Day – Speak With A Beekeeper
  • Sun. Oct 1 – All Day – Wine Tasting from Ricco’s Wine Adventure
  • Sun. Oct 1 – All Day – Spirits Tasting from Ricco’s Wine Adventure

