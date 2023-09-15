September 15, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by a stunning Golden-Doodle, and what we have dubbed a Shibahuahua both looking for a forever home. Please meet Cairo and Codie!

Shelters nationwide are overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

Up first is Cairo. He is a 1-year-old miniature Golden-Doodle who arrived at the SPCA this week. He is friendly and smart and loves people and all animals! Walks well on a leash and is considered fully grown at this point. But at 1, he still has some manners and commands to work on. But Doodles tend to be fast learners and are insanely smart!

And Codie is a 6-year-old Shiba-Inu mix. We were trying to figure it out, and we were thinking some Chihuahua, maybe a bit of Jack Russell, and perhaps some Corgi in that mix. So we decided it was a Shibahuahua–which is fun to say! Codie is a bit more chill and relaxed than Cairo and is content to hang out on your lap or on a chair! Codie is housebroken (but apparently will not do dishes or make the bed) and loves walks in the woods!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Codie or Cairo? I mean, look at those faces! And just to brag a bit, of the 54 canines we have featured this year, all but four have been adopted shortly after making an appearance–and those four were mostly all very recent.

And just a hat tip to Annapolis Subaru for helping to raise $170,000 for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park at the Annual Boatyard Beach Bash. AND for getting into Mills-Parole Elementary School and distributing much-needed school supplies to the kids in need!

And yes, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

