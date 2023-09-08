The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by a big dawg and a little one, both just looking for a forever home. Please meet Ayden and Birdie!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups!

Today we meet two of them Ayden and Birdie! We like extremes on Canines & Crosstreks so we have a Shuh-Tzu puppy and an adult Labrador!

Up first was Ayden-he is a very friendly and super soft 7-month-old Shih-Tzu puppy. He’s lovable and great on a leash but probably does need some puppy training. VERY well behaved, and he was so content to flop and frog on the table as we all gushed about what a cool dog he was! Ayden is buff and white and comes complete with his summer puppy hair-do!

And on the opposite end of the spectrum–Birdie! Birdie is an 11-year-old fully grown black Labrador. And while not as spry as she once was, she has a wonderful personality and all of her manners are in check including being housebroken. Labs don’t require a ton of space, but do need some exercise (and per Kelly, Birdie can stand to lose a few pounds–can’t we all), so a daily walk will be fine!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Ayden or Birdie? I mean, look at those faces!

And yes, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

