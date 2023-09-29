September 29, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by Renegade, a Miniature Siberian Husky mix, and Macey, an incredible Pit Bull!

Shelters nationwide are still overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

Renegade is scared. The SPCA is her new now-home after being in another shelter for a while, so she is very skittish but not aggressive in any way. It will take a bit of time for this one-year-old sweetie to get used to her new humans and, I suspect, to trust again! She is fine on the leash and much prefers being outside and NOT in a conference room at the SPCA.

Now Macey, on the other hand… she is a 3-year-old purebred Pit Bull who takes about 12 seconds to size you up and then becomes a love bug. She’s stocky and strong but has zero problems rolling over for a good old-fashioned belly rub. Personality plus on this one!

And let’s talk incentives for a bit! October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and for every dog or cat adopted in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the SPCA! October is the month to open your heart and your home to a new forever companion. And next week, we see if the SPCA gets the $200 from Eye On Annapolis if Lulu and Snoopy (our guests last week) were adopted by October 1st. If you have some love in your heart, adopt Lulu or Snoopy and take a chunk out of my bank account for a great cause!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Renegade or Macey?? I mean, look at those faces!

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! Tickets will be on sale soon!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

