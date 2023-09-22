The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined in person by Snoopy, a 3-year-old Havanese mix, and in spirit by Lulu (who we featured a few weeks ago) and Cash who is recovering from a broken leg and could not make it!

Shelters nationwide are still overflowing with dogs, but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups, and today proves it once again!

Now, about Snoopy! We aren’t sure of his background, but he startles at nearly everything but does warm up to you with some patience. When we were walking in, the crunch of showed on gravel made him jump. But after a few sniffs (on his part) and a friendly back side of the hand (on my part) we were buds and he appreciated a nice little back rub and pet. He has been at the SPCA for a while and will take some work for him to feel comfortable with his new human!

We also talked about Cash who was recently surrendered with a broken leg :( . Cash is a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel-Bichon mix. He is not quite ready for adoption yet as the SPCA needs top make sure he is recovering from his surgery, but in a few weeks, he’ll be ready to be your forever companion! Cash has the Eugene Levy eyebrows!

And Lulu! We first met her on September 1st and she is still at the SPCA. One of the sweetest pups we’ve met and just a great personality that deserves to have a great new home! Will your heart and home have room for this awesome Beagle mix?

And let’s talk incentives for a bit! October is Subaru Loves Pets month and for every dog or cat adopted in October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the SPCA! October is the month to open your heart and your home to a new forever companion. But, we did not want Lulu or Snoopy to wait until October so Eye On Annapolis has put a “bounty” on these two. If Lulul or Snoopy are adopted BY October 1st, Eye On Annapolis will donate $100 for each to the SPCA– sort of a sneak peek at Subaru Loves Pets!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Snoopy, Lulu or Cash? I mean, look at those faces!

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! Tickets will be on sale soon!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

