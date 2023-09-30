The AngelWing Project and Chesapeake Arts Center: Seven Guitars

Get ready to immerse yourself in the soul-stirring world of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, as The AngelWing Project presents this spellbinding tale set in Pittsburgh in 1948. This story weaves together love, redemption, and the pursuit of dreams. It all begins just after the poignant funeral of Floyd ‘Schoolboy’ Barton, a man whose life was tragically cut short, but whose legacy plays on throughout the streets of Pittsburgh.

As we journey back in time, we find ourselves in the fateful week leading up to Floyd’s untimely demise. Freshly released from jail, he finds himself propelled to stardom overnight, all thanks to his mesmerizing record ‘That’s All Right.’ With newfound fame burning in his heart, Floyd returns to Pittsburgh on a mission to win back the heart of his old love, Vera. He dreams of whisking her away to Chicago, where he believes a second chance awaits them both.

Yet, Floyd’s path is not without its hurdles, for he carries the weight of past mistakes upon his shoulders. Determined to prove to Vera and the entire community that he has changed, he embarks on a soul-searching journey of redemption. Just when it appears that fate is finally on his side and that his dreams are within reach, a cruel twist of destiny shatters everything once more.

Tickets are available now!

Dates and Times

Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

