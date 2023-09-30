September 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The AngelWing Project and Chesapeake Arts Center: Seven Guitars LIVE Blog: Navy Vs. South Florida | September 30, 2023 | 3:30 PM Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know! Local Business Spotlight: Weems & Plath J. Alexander’s (former Gordon Biersche) Grand Opening October 2nd
Life In The Area

The AngelWing Project and Chesapeake Arts Center: Seven Guitars

Get ready to immerse yourself in the soul-stirring world of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, as The AngelWing Project presents this spellbinding tale set in Pittsburgh in 1948. This story weaves together love, redemption, and the pursuit of dreams. It all begins just after the poignant funeral of Floyd ‘Schoolboy’ Barton, a man whose life was tragically cut short, but whose legacy plays on throughout the streets of Pittsburgh.

As we journey back in time, we find ourselves in the fateful week leading up to Floyd’s untimely demise. Freshly released from jail, he finds himself propelled to stardom overnight, all thanks to his mesmerizing record ‘That’s All Right.’ With newfound fame burning in his heart, Floyd returns to Pittsburgh on a mission to win back the heart of his old love, Vera. He dreams of whisking her away to Chicago, where he believes a second chance awaits them both.

Yet, Floyd’s path is not without its hurdles, for he carries the weight of past mistakes upon his shoulders. Determined to prove to Vera and the entire community that he has changed, he embarks on a soul-searching journey of redemption. Just when it appears that fate is finally on his side and that his dreams are within reach, a cruel twist of destiny shatters everything once more.

Tickets are available now!

Dates and Times

  • Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.
Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

LIVE Blog: Navy Vs. South Florida | September 30, 2023 | 3:30 PM

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu