Teen Suffers Gunshot Wound in Annapolis Overnight Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a Black teenager in the City’s Robinwood community.

Shortly before midnight on September 14, 2023, a 19-year-old Black male was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the victim’s condition or any potential suspects.

To date, nine murders, 18 shootings, and 26 cases of shots being fired have been reported in the City of Annapolis for 2023.

This story will be updated.

