September 16, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Teen Arrested After Firing Shots in Arnold Park

The Anne Arundel County police have arrested a 17-year-old teen after he was observed firing shots in an Arnold Park. ￼

On September 14, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Greenhill Road and White Coral Court in Arnold.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers he was outside his residence when he observed a juvenile male wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark-colored pants walking towards the community park.

Shortly after, the witness stated he heard the sound of gunshots coming from the park’s wooded area. The witness then observed the same juvenile crouched down in the park’s wooded area.

Officers identified the juvenile suspect who was arrested and charged accordingly. 

How is Modern Technology Transforming Substance Use Treatment?

Landmark West Street Building Changes Hands

