September 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 93 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: Arts Alive 25 — A Night to Imagine Visit Annapolis Has A Busy Calendar for September and Beyond! September 16th: Tawes Garden Native Plant Festival Wild Kid Acres Expands EVERYTHING Spanish Language Bookstore to Open at Mitchell Art Museum
Local News

Spanish Language Bookstore to Open at Mitchell Art Museum

Jenny Cawood, the Mitchell Art Museum’s Manager of Artistic Inquiry, and Peter Nesbett, Director, have announced that next month the museum will open a used, Spanish-language bookstore.

Librería Donceles will be a place for people interested in Hispanic or Latinx culture to gather, and books will be available on a pay-what-you-wish basis (limit of one book per visitor per visit).

The no-profit bookstore (yes, no-profit) is the brainchild of New York-based artist and educator Pablo Helguera. Since 2013, Librería Donceles has toured to more than a dozen cities across the United States, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle. This is its first time in the Baltimore-DC region.

Previous Article

The Importance of Monitoring and Managing Your Energy Consumption

 Next Article

Wild Kid Acres Expands EVERYTHING

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu