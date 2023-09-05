Spanish Language Bookstore to Open at Mitchell Art Museum

Jenny Cawood, the Mitchell Art Museum’s Manager of Artistic Inquiry, and Peter Nesbett, Director, have announced that next month the museum will open a used, Spanish-language bookstore.

Librería Donceles will be a place for people interested in Hispanic or Latinx culture to gather, and books will be available on a pay-what-you-wish basis (limit of one book per visitor per visit).

The no-profit bookstore (yes, no-profit) is the brainchild of New York-based artist and educator Pablo Helguera. Since 2013, Librería Donceles has toured to more than a dozen cities across the United States, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle. This is its first time in the Baltimore-DC region.

