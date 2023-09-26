September 26, 2023
Local News

Six Teens Arrested After Stealing Vehicles for Shoplifting Spree

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested six teens who stole several vehicles, crashed one, and were apprehended after a shoplifting spree in Glen Burnie!

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 11:35 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Ritchie Highway and East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, the victim advised he was rear-ended, and a white SUV fled the scene. Officers later located a white Kia Sportage parked in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods store with the vehicle’s rear passenger window broken out.

After some investigation, officers to identified a group of juvenile suspects as being responsible for the hit and run. Additionally, officers learned the same suspects stole multiple items from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store. The juvenile group was later observed in the area and detained near the entrance of Chuck E Cheese after police observed the juvenile suspects with items taken from the Dicks Sporting Goods store. It was also learned the suspects were responsible for another stolen vehicle in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

All the juveniles, three 14-year-old females, one 14-year-old male, and two 13-year-old males, were transported to Central Booking for booking and processing. 

