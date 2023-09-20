September 20, 2023
SATURDAY: River Days Festival at Fort Smallwood Park!

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the upcoming River Days Festival registrations open. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Fort Smallwood Park. Members of the public can register for the event and free boat rides starting today. 

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

“When we envisioned River Days, we wanted to create an opportunity for residents from all across our county to get out on the water, celebrate our local rivers, and learn how to protect them,” said County Executive Pittman. “This is our first year hosting these festivals, and I hope they will continue growing. I encourage everyone to join us for our next two River Days.” 

River Days are focused on providing water access opportunities for county residents through fun recreational and educational events on county rivers. Details on upcoming festivals are as follows: 

Saturday, September 23rd 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

  • Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena 
  • Registration will open September 7th at 10:00 AM at aacounty.org/riverdays

Festivals feature fun activities for the entire family, including: 

  • Boat Rides with Watermark Charters
  • Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fireboat 
  • Kayak & Paddle Board Rentals
  • Live Music
  • Face Painting
  • Games
  • Crafts
  • Food Trucks 
  • Environmental Organizations
  • Storytime with Anne Arundel County Public Library
  • County Agencies

For questions and special accommodations requirements, the public can email [email protected].

For more information on River Days Festivals and to register for free admission visit www.aacounty.org/RiverDays

Kunta Kinte Festival On Tap for September 23rd

12-Year-Old Crofton Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Pickup

