Profs and Pints: Understanding Your Own Brain

Have you ever wondered why people differ so much in their reactions to identical situations? Have you noticed how you’re predisposed to deal with the world around you changed over time? We speak about our mental “wiring” to explain how we respond to our environment, but in doing so we can fail to take into account how much such “wiring” is the product of that environment and can be altered by it.

You can gain a much richer understanding of the relationship between your experiences and how your brain works when Dr. Christopher W.T. Miller, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, comes to the Graduate Annapolis hotel’s Trophy Room bar and restaurant on September 26th.

Members of Dr. Miller’s audience described themselves as blown away by this talk when he gave it in Washington D.C. a few weeks ago. They were amazed to learn how profoundly trauma can alter brains or how therapy and therapeutic drugs can reverse damage done by trauma. Educators in the audience said Dr. Miller’s discussion of the impact of trauma on children’s brains changed how they thought about what happens in the classroom.

DETAILS: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 5:30 pm. Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17 or $15 with a student ID. The listed time is for doors. The talk starts 30 minutes later. Please allow yourself time to place any orders and get seated and settled in.

