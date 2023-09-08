Police Release Name of Slain Teen

The Annapolis Police Department released more information about the homicide this afternoon on Copeland Street in the City’s Bywater neighborhood.

On September 8, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for a report of a medical emergency.

Once responders arrived on scene it was clear that a shooting had occurred.

They located Tre’on Hunt, 18, of Glen Burnie, who died at the scene.

No suspect(s) were located. There is no further information at this time.

This story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

