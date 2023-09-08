September 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills Tips to Reduce Your Business’s Carbon Footprint Police Release Name of Slain Teen Explore the US Powerboat Show & Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot  Bonus Podcast: 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Local News

Police Release Name of Slain Teen

The Annapolis Police Department released more information about the homicide this afternoon on Copeland Street in the City’s Bywater neighborhood.

On September 8, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for a report of a medical emergency.

Once responders arrived on scene it was clear that a shooting had occurred.

They located Tre’on Hunt, 18, of Glen Burnie, who died at the scene.

No suspect(s) were located. There is no further information at this time.

This story will be updated.

Previous Article

Explore the US Powerboat Show & Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot 

 Next Article

Tips to Reduce Your Business’s Carbon Footprint

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu