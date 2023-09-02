Pocket Yacht Company Named World’s Largest Dealer for Ranger Tugs

Pocket Yacht Company, a leading dealership in the marine industry, has been recognized as the world’s largest dealer for Ranger Tugs. This esteemed award was presented to Pocket Yacht Company during the dealer meeting in Seattle, WA, further solidifying the company’s dedication to excellence as a premier boat dealership.

The dealer meeting, held amidst the scenic backdrop of Washington State’s stunning waterways, provided the ideal setting for this significant achievement to be celebrated. Industry professionals and dealership representatives were brought together as Pocket Yacht Company was acknowledged for its exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding sales and customer service.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this esteemed award,” said Mark Schulstad, Owner and Managing Director of the Pocket Yacht Company. “Our partnership with Fluid Motion Marine has been integral to our success from the beginning, and we are proud to represent all three of their brands including Ranger Tugs, Cutwater Boats, and Solara Boats. This achievement motivates us to continue delivering exceptional service and providing boaters with memories for years to come.”

Ranger Tugs have been in production since 1958 and are manufactured in Washington State by Fluid Motion. Fluid Motion brands are synonymous with innovation, quality, and exceptional craftsmanship. Ranger Tugs are celebrated for their timeless design and meticulous attention to detail, offering boaters a perfect blend of tradition with a modern flair.

The recognition of Pocket Yacht Company as the world’s largest dealer of Ranger Tugs is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to serving the boating community with a passion for the water and a commitment to excellence. To accompany this award, Pocket Yacht was also recognized as a top dealer for Cutwater Boats.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

