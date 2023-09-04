September 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Pitching Woes Continue for Baysox in Sunday Series Loss Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County RADM Fred Karcher Leading USNA as Acting Superintendent Tips On Financing Your Business’s Digital Transformation For the Love of the Library Gala Set for September 22nd
Local News

Pitching Woes Continue for Baysox in Sunday Series Loss

For the second time in three days, the Bowie Baysox were left stunned in the late innings of a loss. The Akron RubberDucks once again used an eighth inning home run to jump a Bowie lead, this time a Michael Berglund grand slam, as Bowie lost 6-3.

For the eighth-consecutive game, the Baysox grabbed the first run of the contest, as Maxwell Costes blooped an RBI single to left field in the second inning. Akron’s Hunter Stanley fought through five innings around that one run, but left in the sixth inning, and one of his runners left on would score in the sixth when John Rhodes singled to left field, breaking a 1-1 tie. Rhodes made it a 3-1 game for Bowie in the eighth inning with an RBI double against Akron’s Tanner Burns (W, 5-3)

After two scoreless innings to start the game from Carlos Tavera, Bowie turned things over to Ryan Long in relief. While Long did allow a game-tying solo home run to Bryce Ball in the third inning, he cruised into the sixth inning without allowing another run.

As Bowie pushed ahead to their two-run lead, partly thanks to a scoreless relief appearance by Conner Loeprich, the Bowie bullpen was not as strong in the eighth inning. As soon as Bowie had built their lead to two runs, they leaned on Dan Hammer to try and maintain. Hammer (L, 0-1) failed to record an out against four batters, walking in a run before being lifted. Coming in to try and solve Hammer’s bases-loaded jam, Nick Richmond allowed Michael Berglund to hit a grand slam to the right field corner, putting Akron ahead.

Bowie only sent three batters to the plate in the ninth inning against Franco Aleman (Sv, 6), as a double play ended the game.

The loss sinks Bowie to 61-65 on the season. With 12 games remaining in the 2023 campaign, Bowie is two games behind the Richmond Flying Squirrels for the Southwest Division second half playoff berth. Bowie begins a six-game series with New Hampshire at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Previous Article

Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu