Pitching Woes Continue for Baysox in Sunday Series Loss

For the second time in three days, the Bowie Baysox were left stunned in the late innings of a loss. The Akron RubberDucks once again used an eighth inning home run to jump a Bowie lead, this time a Michael Berglund grand slam, as Bowie lost 6-3.

For the eighth-consecutive game, the Baysox grabbed the first run of the contest, as Maxwell Costes blooped an RBI single to left field in the second inning. Akron’s Hunter Stanley fought through five innings around that one run, but left in the sixth inning, and one of his runners left on would score in the sixth when John Rhodes singled to left field, breaking a 1-1 tie. Rhodes made it a 3-1 game for Bowie in the eighth inning with an RBI double against Akron’s Tanner Burns (W, 5-3)

After two scoreless innings to start the game from Carlos Tavera, Bowie turned things over to Ryan Long in relief. While Long did allow a game-tying solo home run to Bryce Ball in the third inning, he cruised into the sixth inning without allowing another run.

As Bowie pushed ahead to their two-run lead, partly thanks to a scoreless relief appearance by Conner Loeprich, the Bowie bullpen was not as strong in the eighth inning. As soon as Bowie had built their lead to two runs, they leaned on Dan Hammer to try and maintain. Hammer (L, 0-1) failed to record an out against four batters, walking in a run before being lifted. Coming in to try and solve Hammer’s bases-loaded jam, Nick Richmond allowed Michael Berglund to hit a grand slam to the right field corner, putting Akron ahead.

Bowie only sent three batters to the plate in the ninth inning against Franco Aleman (Sv, 6), as a double play ended the game.

The loss sinks Bowie to 61-65 on the season. With 12 games remaining in the 2023 campaign, Bowie is two games behind the Richmond Flying Squirrels for the Southwest Division second half playoff berth. Bowie begins a six-game series with New Hampshire at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

