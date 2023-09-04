September 4, 2023
Pickleball for the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Annapolis Corps has announced its Inaugural Pickle for a Purpose fundraising Pickleball Tournament to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Ball at the Mall located at the Annapolis mall.

This one-day tournament will feature Women’s Doubles and Men’s Doubles matches. Winners will be awarded medals for first, second, and third place finishes. Tournament play begins at 8:00 am and finishes by 4:00 pm. 

The tournament is being hosted by the Ball at the Mall and Peake Social. Corporate sponsorships are available, with varying levels of support and recognition offered. In addition to a day of fun and competition, the Annapolis Salvation Army will use this opportunity to connect with the community and share news about upcoming holiday programs – such as Angel Tree and the annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Registration is available at Annapolis Salvation Army Inaugural Pickleball Tournament (pickleballbrackets.com)

Proceeds from this event will go toward the Salvation Army Gymnasium Remodel fund and the Merrill Family Matching Grant. The gym remodel includes the addition of much-needed HVAC, paint, and a new floor, which will incorporate pickleball lines for four courts. When complete, the pickleball courts will be publicly available for nominal fees. All fees go towards programming and social services, such as after-school activities and their weekly food pantry.

Tickets Now on Sale for Ballet Theatre of Maryland's Sapphire Season Performances

3rd Annual African Heritage Festival Scheduled for Saturday!

