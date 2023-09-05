Oooh, some GREAT Shows on Deck at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
1964 The Tribute
Tuesday, December 19
7:30pm | $49.50
Left of the Dial & All You Need
Friday, January 5
8pm | $15
Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
Saturday, January 20
8pm | $22
Curtis Stigers
Wednesday, February 14
7:30pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/07 Gregg Karukas
09/08 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
09/09 Brett Dennen: Fool In Paradise Acoustic Tour w. Mon Rovia
09/10 The Wailers w. Dry Reef
09/12 Rams Head Presents CLANNAD – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour at Maryland Hall
09/12 The Wandering Hearts w. Diana Demuth
09/13 The Band of Heathens w. Lilly Hiatt
Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents
09/14 Amanda Shires w. Zandi Holup at Rams Head On Stage
09/14 Michelle Branch at Maryland Hall
09/15 James McMurtry at Rams Head On Stage (matinee)
09/15 The Chattahoochies at Rams Head On Stage (10pm)
09/15 Songwriters on the Severn (Watermark Cruise)
09/15 Blondie w. Thomas Dolby at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/16 K. Michelle Unplugged at Rams Head On Stage
09/16 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Maryland Hall
09/16 The Brummies, Pressing Strings, PRS Eightlock at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis (Free Concert!)
09/17 Patty Griffin w. Jonatha Brooke at Maryland Hall
09/17 LeAnn Rimes w. Elizabeth Cook at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Laurel Canyon
09/20 John Eddie (rescheduled from August 9)
09/21 Bailen
09/22 Jimmy Webb
09/23 10,000 Maniacs
09/24 Lita Ford
09/25 The Australian Bee Gees
09/26 John Hiatt w. Chris Pureka
09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq
09/28 Dirty Names
09/29 American Aquarium
09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinee)
09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour
