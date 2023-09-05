Oooh, some GREAT Shows on Deck at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

1964 The Tribute

Tuesday, December 19

7:30pm | $49.50

Left of the Dial & All You Need

Friday, January 5

8pm | $15

Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

Saturday, January 20

8pm | $22

Curtis Stigers

Wednesday, February 14

7:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/07 Gregg Karukas

09/08 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

09/09 Brett Dennen: Fool In Paradise Acoustic Tour w. Mon Rovia

09/10 The Wailers w. Dry Reef

09/12 Rams Head Presents CLANNAD – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour at Maryland Hall

09/12 The Wandering Hearts w. Diana Demuth

09/13 The Band of Heathens w. Lilly Hiatt

Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents

09/14 Amanda Shires w. Zandi Holup at Rams Head On Stage

09/14 Michelle Branch at Maryland Hall

09/15 James McMurtry at Rams Head On Stage (matinee)

09/15 The Chattahoochies at Rams Head On Stage (10pm)

09/15 Songwriters on the Severn (Watermark Cruise)

09/15 Blondie w. Thomas Dolby at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/16 K. Michelle Unplugged at Rams Head On Stage

09/16 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Maryland Hall

09/16 The Brummies, Pressing Strings, PRS Eightlock at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis (Free Concert!)

09/17 Patty Griffin w. Jonatha Brooke at Maryland Hall

09/17 LeAnn Rimes w. Elizabeth Cook at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Laurel Canyon

09/20 John Eddie (rescheduled from August 9)

09/21 Bailen

09/22 Jimmy Webb

09/23 10,000 Maniacs

09/24 Lita Ford

09/25 The Australian Bee Gees

09/26 John Hiatt w. Chris Pureka

09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq

09/28 Dirty Names

09/29 American Aquarium

09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinee)

09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

