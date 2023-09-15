OCTOBER 1: 9th Annual Lifeline 100 Bike Ride

Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks, Anne Arundel County Police and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) will host the ninth annual Lifeline 100 Community Bicycle Event on October 1, 2023 for the

This year marks the 9th Anniversary of the Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100! What began to showcase Anne Arundel County’s scenic trails and roadways, and spotlight cycling awareness, safety and its benefits, has grown every year into a celebrated annual event drawing hundreds of cyclists of all ages and abilities and supporters from around the Mid-Atlantic.

In 2021 the event reached its maximum capacity of 1,000 riders from ages 4 to 84 of all levels and abilities. The event has now raised more than $300,000 for local non-profits!

The 2023 Lifeline 100 will be on Sunday, October 1st offering 100 and 65-mile scenic routes with views of the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, historic Annapolis, and more. The 30 and 15-mile flat, paved trail routes are great for riders of all ages and abilities, including families, adaptive bikes, and people with special needs who can register at a 2-for-1 rate with their accompanying rider. All routes are fully supported with route maps and markings, rest stops, and SAG vehicles.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said “The Lifeline 100 event exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and nonprofits and the importance of biking for recreation and transportation. I urge all citizens and visitors to come join us for this award-winning event at Kinder Farm Park.”

The free Children’s Bike Rodeo for ages 4-10 provided by PedalPowerKids will return from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for a fun and educational experience. The Bike Rodeo will include a short bike safety check, helmet instruction, and safe riding tips, followed by a kids’ obstacle riding course that includes turns, stops, and crossings. There will also be a family-friendly Bike Safari where kids can find hidden animals on the park trails. Reserve your free rodeo time slot and learn more at www.lifeline100.com/rodeo.

Proceeds support local nonprofits, including the Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails and Kinder Farm Park, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. 501c3 nonprofits who want to use Lifeline100 as a platform to recruit riders to fund-raise for their cause should contact organizers using www.lifeline100.com/contact. Financial or in-kind food sponsors and volunteers should use the same Contact link. Sponsorships start at $100.

Registration is open. For full event details and registration information, please visit www.lifeline100.com.

