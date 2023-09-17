Multihulls Are On Fire! More Than 50 To Be On Display at Sailboat Show

Multihulls are all the rage in the sailing community. From October 12th to 16th, you have a chance to explore more than 50 of them at the US Sailboat Show in Annapolis.

The show will feature over 50 multihulls from 24 different manufacturers from around the world. From the tiny Guppy to a 60’ luxury catamaran, there is no other place in the world to see so many showcased side by side and at an all-sailboat show.

The US Sailboat Show is a unique opportunity to explore the latest multi-hull sailboats, from traditional catamarans and trimarans to more modern models using cutting-edge materials and design features. In addition to admiring these vessels up close, you’ll be able to talk directly with the manufacturers, learn from industry experts, and find out what’s new in the multihull world and if one is the right boat for you.

Tickets for the US Sailboat Show are on sale now!

