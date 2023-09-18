September 18, 2023
MTA is Waiving ALL Fares from September 22 to 24 for Car-Free Initiative

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is turning the annual World Car Free Day, September 22, into a weekend-long celebration by offering free rides on Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC, Commuter Bus and Mobility service Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24. As people around the world help to improve air quality and reduce road congestion by leaving their cars at home, the Maryland Transit Administration is making it as attractive as possible for riders throughout our region to make public transit their first-choice option for the many events in Baltimore this weekend.  

“There’s never been a better time to experience the ease and convenience of public transportation,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Public transit is an ideal way to experience all the region has to offer, and it’s an important tool in our efforts to decrease our carbon footprint.” 

World Car Free Day is an initiative encouraging motorists to take a break from driving and explore alternatives like public transit. Whether using buses or trains to travel for work, school, health care or recreation, riders will have plenty of options to experience the many benefits of public transportation. Additionally, by choosing transit, riders will help to decrease roadway congestion and vehicle emissions throughout the region.  

Throughout the weekend, riders can ride transit free to the world-famous Artscape street festival, the Baltimore Ravens home game against the Indianapolis Colts, the acclaimed play “The Wiz” at the Hippodrome Theatre or visit Baltimore standards such as the Walters Art Museum, the National Aquarium, Fort McHenry National Monument and the American Visionary Art Museum.  

If you’re a regular rider – enjoy the free ride throughout the September 22-24 weekend. If you’re trying transit for the first time, visit mta.maryland.gov or the Transit app to plan your trip. The Transit app, a free download for smartphones, will offer guidance, including which bus routes are diverted and which stops are closed due to road closures. 

According to the American Public Transportation Association, households that give up the use of one car realize savings of about $10,000 annually. Taking transit also eliminates the expense and hassle of parking, and allows passengers to focus on activities that driving won’t allow, like working, reading or relaxing without the need to focus on safety.  

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | September 18, 2023

 Next Article

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Launches 62nd Season, Masterworks I

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

