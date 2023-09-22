Mother of Teen Murdered in January Charged With Attempted Murder in Most Recent Eastport Shooting

The Annapolis Police have arrested an Annapolis woman in connection with a September 11, 2023, shooting in Eastport that sent a man to shock trauma with three gunshot wounds. She is the mother of a teenager who was shot to death in the City earlier this year.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects responsible for the shooting. On September 15, 2023, a 33-year-old Annapolis woman, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and three other related charges.She is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

On September 21, 2023, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and eight other related charges. He is awaiting his initial hearing with the District Court Commissioner.

The woman is the mother of Reco Johnson who was shot to death in the Woodside Gardens community on January 22, 2023. His murder was the first of the year in Annapolis and remains unsolved. The Annapolis Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

