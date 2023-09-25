September 25, 2023
Military Bowl Tickets On Sale NOW!

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO. This year’s game will be played on Wednesday, December 27, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Starting at $40, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org.

The 2023 Military Bowl again matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“It has been 15 years since the first Military Bowl and we are just as excited now as we were then,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We can’t wait to bring two great teams to the National Capital Region to enjoy Bowl Week and then put on a fantastic show on gameday in Annapolis.”

Stadium seating prices are based on demand, ranging from $40 to $110. Information on suites and hospitality packages is available at militarybowl.org.  All ticketing for this year’s Bowl will be mobile.

Gameday kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with the Military Bowl Official Tailgate showcasing military displays, games and music, with food and beverage available for purchase. At the same time, the Military Bowl Parade steps off at City Dock, winds through historic downtown and concludes at the stadium, featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Medal of Honor Recipients, pageant winners and a variety of youth, community and military-themed groups.

In the 2022 Military Bowl, the Duke Blue Devils routed the UCF Knights 30-13.

In addition to supporting the USO, proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

For the latest updates on the Military Bowl, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on X and Instagram and like Military Bowl on Facebook!

