September 24, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Military Bowl Continues to Support Youth Football

The Military Bowl Foundation proudly announces that it will continue supporting local youth football by partnering with the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association for the 11th consecutive year.

As it has done every year since moving to Annapolis in 2013, the Military Bowl will invite all AAYFA championship teams to march in the Military Bowl Parade on gameday and then will provide complimentary tickets for the teams to attend the Military Bowl, where they will be recognized during the game.

“Supporting the local community is so important for us,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “It is wonderful to see the youth players in their jerseys at the Military Bowl Parade and we look forward to recognizing their success again this year.”

Additionally, the Military Bowl will offer discounted tickets for other AAYFA teams to attend the Bowl, which this year takes place on Wednesday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET, will be televised on ESPN and once again will match teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference.

The Military Bowl also will recognize the AAYFA Team of the Week on its website and social media throughout the season.

“For the past decade, the Military Bowl has demonstrated its commitment to youth football in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County,” said Pete Medhurst, assistant sports supervisor with Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks, which is the governing body of AAYFA. “We are excited to work with the Bowl again this year to celebrate our players’ successes and look forward to seeing the championship teams in the Military Bowl Parade.”

Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

