Military Bowl and Wegmans Team Up for Teachers

The Military Bowl Foundation and its new partner, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., are honoring teachers who go above and beyond for their students throughout the National Capital Region as part of the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

Through the program, which is organized by the College Football Playoff Foundation, the Military Bowl and Wegmans will provide grants to deserving public school teachers for use in their classrooms and for their students. Preference will be given to teachers who are veterans or from military families as well as to teachers who serve communities with significant military populations.

“This is the third year in a row that the Military Bowl Foundation is honoring teachers and we are excited to recognize some of the best in the profession,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “The Military Bowl also is appreciative of the support of Wegmans, which shares our commitment not only to those helping shape and develop the minds of our future leaders, but also is dedicated to helping those who serve our great nation.”

Nominations and submissions for the grants can be made at militarybowl.link/eyft2023 through September 30. Selected teachers will be honored at the Military Bowl game on Wednesday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, on September 19, the Military Bowl will join bowl games across the nation as they honor educators on the Big Day for Teachers.

“We are honored to partner with Military Bowl in support of Extra Yards for Teachers,” said Chris Holland, community engagement & communications manager at Wegmans. “At Wegmans, we believe education creates opportunity, which is why we’ve included education and youth support in our giving priorities. We are excited to raise awareness of this program as we know that there are many great educators in the National Capital Area, including those who have served our nation. We look forward to recognizing these folks over the coming months and celebrating them at the Military Bowl in December.”

Last year, the Military Bowl Foundation and College Football Playoff Foundation provided grants to 11 local teachers in recognition of their dedication to students. These teachers represented seven different school districts from throughout Mid-Atlantic Region, ranging from Baltimore County in Maryland to Stafford and Fauquier counties in Virginia.

This year’s Military Bowl will be held on Wednesday, December 27, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., and televised on ESPN. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

