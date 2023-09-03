September 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
MarylandHall Presents: Landfill Harmonic + Live Performance by Recycled Orchestra of Cateura How to Create Mildly Thickened Vitamin Water for a Unique Refreshing Experience Early Power and Prime Pitching Secures Bowie Win Proven Ways to Boost Your Brand’s Image: A Guide for Restaurant Owners Crosby Wins Three Healthcare Marketing Awards
Life In The Area

MarylandHall Presents: Landfill Harmonic + Live Performance by Recycled Orchestra of Cateura

On September 22, 2023, at 7 PM in the Main Theatre at Maryland Hall, the stage will be set for a featured documentary screening of Landfill Harmonic and a LIVE performance featuring the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, presented by Maryland Hall Film and Goldstein-Cunitz.

Landfill Harmonic is a moving film that chronicles the remarkable journey of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, an extraordinary Paraguayan musical ensemble. What sets this orchestra apart is that their instruments are ingeniously crafted entirely from discarded materials found in the landfill where their community resides. These instruments, born from refuse, produce a symphony of beauty and hope, echoing the indomitable spirit of the human soul.”

This will be an exciting evening with both film and live music! We are grateful to Betty McGinnis from World  Artists Experience for finding hosts for all the musicians coming to Annapolis from Paraguay to play in the orchestra. This event was made possible by the generous support of Faith Goldstein and Jesse Cunitz. Hope to see you there!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Tickets are available now!

Previous Article

How to Create Mildly Thickened Vitamin Water for a Unique Refreshing Experience

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu