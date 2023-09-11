Man Flown to Shock-Trauma After Being Shot in Eastport

Shots rang out in the Eastport section of Annapolis in the middle of rush hour sending one person to a trauma center by helicopter.

Just before 6:00 pm on September 11, 2023 a volley of gunfire erupted in the 900 block of President Street in Eastport. According to neighbors, there was between 12 and 20 shots fired.

Bernie Bennett, the spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department confirmed that it was a Black male with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries from three gunshot wounds. Police are actively looking for a suspect and are currently on the scene looking for witnesses and seeing if there was any video captured from residential security cameras.

Unconfirmed reports say that the victim appeared to be in his 40s. According to the City’s Gun Violence Dashboard (which does not appear to be up to date as it does not include the most recent homicide last week), this is the 17th shooting in Annapolis this year in addition to the 9 homicides

This story will be updated as the the police department releases more information.

