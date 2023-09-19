Man Beaten and Robbed Along Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who assaulted and robbed a man along Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis on Monday evening.

On September 18, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, Anne Ariundel County Police officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis.

The 27-year-old male victim advised that he was approached by an unknown male who displayed an unknown object and struck him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, the suspect removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet and fled the area on foot.

The victim transported himself to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suispect is only describes ad a Black male, wearing dark pants, an Under Armour hoodie, and sneakers.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

