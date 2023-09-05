Man Assaulted at Gunpoint in Attempted Robbery in Eastport

The Annapolis Police are searching for three males who attempted to rob a man at gunpoint in Eastport on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., Annapolis Police officers responded to the 700 block of Americana Drive for a report of an aggravated assault and attempted robbery.

The victim stated that three unidentified male subjects broke the driver’s side window of his car as he sat in it, physically assaulted him, held a handgun to his head, and then searched his pockets.

Nothing was stolen.

The subjects ran off in an unknown direction and the victim sustained injuries to his left arm.

