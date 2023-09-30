September 30, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Weems & Plath

Annapolis is an old town, and today, we talk with one of the oldest companies! Weems & Plath is celebrating 95 years of making incredible navigation instruments.

Michael Flanagan is the company’s caretaker (after all, it was here way before him), and we discuss the history, the workmanship, his team of employees, and the prospect of moving out of town–spoiler…it ain’t happening.

We also discuss Weems & Plath’s sister company, Conant Collections which seems like a perfect companion to a company that is revered by mariners (and aviators) worldwide!

It’s so exciting to learn about ninety-five years of success right here in Annapolis and I secured a future podcast when they celebrate 100!

Have a listen!

