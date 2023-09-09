September 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Gun Locks Now Available at ALL Libraries Local Business Spotlight: Hoffman Animal Hospital Military Bowl and Wegmans Team Up for Teachers Gillispie Tosses Another Gem As Baysox Win Fourth-Straight A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Hoffman Animal Hospital

The website says in big letters “Fear Free Certified,” so I needed to find out. I am talking about Hoffman Animal Hospital on the Broadneck peninsula which has been around since 1992.

We spoke with Dr. Carrie Muller who is the Medical Director and I quickly found out that veterinary medicine has changed drastically and this practice treats your pets more like a loved relative than anything else. From the color of the paint on the walls, to the absence of steel tables and white robes.

A fascinating discussion with a doctor that will undoubtedly make your beloved pet (and you) feel very comfortable!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Military Bowl and Wegmans Team Up for Teachers

 Next Article

Gun Locks Now Available at ALL Libraries

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu