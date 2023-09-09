Local Business Spotlight: Hoffman Animal Hospital

The website says in big letters “Fear Free Certified,” so I needed to find out. I am talking about Hoffman Animal Hospital on the Broadneck peninsula which has been around since 1992.

We spoke with Dr. Carrie Muller who is the Medical Director and I quickly found out that veterinary medicine has changed drastically and this practice treats your pets more like a loved relative than anything else. From the color of the paint on the walls, to the absence of steel tables and white robes.

A fascinating discussion with a doctor that will undoubtedly make your beloved pet (and you) feel very comfortable!

Have a listen!

