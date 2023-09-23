Local Business Spotlight: Compass Rose Theater

Annapolis is flush with entertainment and arts. Some are large, and others are small but mighty, like the Compass Rose Theater.
Today, we speak with founder, Lucinda Merry-Browne and Executive Director Barbara Webber about this professional theater company which is both a performance company as well as a teaching company.
We discuss the origins of the company, the classes offered, and of course, the new season of productions, which kicks off on September 29, 2023.
But for now…
Have a listen!
