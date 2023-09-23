September 23, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local Business Spotlight: Compass Rose Theater

Annapolis is flush with entertainment and arts. Some are large, and others are small but mighty, like the Compass Rose Theater.

Today, we speak with founder, Lucinda Merry-Browne and Executive Director Barbara Webber about this professional theater company which is both a performance company as well as a teaching company.

We discuss the origins of the company, the classes offered, and of course, the new season of productions, which kicks off on September 29, 2023.

But for now…

Have a listen!

LINKS:

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

