Local Business Spotlight: Colonial Players – 75th Season

What starts with Tartuffe and ends with a Curious Incident? If you guessed it was this season of The Colonial Players, you’d be correct! But it is a special season–it is the 75th season and every production will be a never-before-seen production at the community theater company.

Today, we sit down with Steve Tobin who is the President of The Colonial Players to talk about the theater itself, and what is in store for the 75th season including their signatiure A Christmas Carol (along with a pro tip on how to get a coveted ticket)!

The Colonial Players is a 100% volunteer organization bringing world-class theatre in the round (well rectangle) to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. And it is an organization we all need to support with ticket sales (individual or season), memberships, or time. Why you ask?

Have a listen!

