September 16, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local Business Spotlight: Broadneck Home Inspections At Homeowners Expo

Aside from your family, your home is likely your most treasured possession. And you better take care of it! Enter Broadneck Home Inspections and Ryan Schmidt. Sure most people get a home inspection when they buy a home, but do you know what is typically included? Maybe you did not get one so you could make the deal–but don’t you want to know if your crawlspace is compromised? Are you getting older and no longer able to climb that ladder to check on the roof? This is where a home inspection is critical.

Identify any potential problems before they become major issues. And in any home, there is a lot that can go wrong. On Saturday, September 30th, you have a chance to meet Ryan and take part in the discussion about all that you should know about your house! He will be at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo!

But for now…

Have a listen!

Landmark West Street Building Changes Hands

Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

