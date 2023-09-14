Leadership Anne Arundel Announces Flagship Class of ’24

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) is kicking off their 30th anniversary with an exciting new Flagship Class of 2024. Some of the area’s brightest nonprofit, government, and business leaders, composed of a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community representing ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse populations, are joining the organization to facilitate the growth of community leadership.

The ten-month Flagship program kicked off with 50 participants this week at Historic London Town & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will be expected to engage in community knowledge sessions for one full day each month. Program topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education and Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment, and Agriculture/South County.

This year, Leadership Anne Arundel is celebrating 30 years of being the premier leadership organization in the County. Since 1993, LAA has been building, connecting, and celebrating community leaders through education, information and networking. With a mission of developing diverse networks of resourceful, informed, and proactive leaders, LAA is helping to create a more vibrant County.

“We are especially delighted to kick off LAA’s 2024 Flagship Program with three decades of providing participants the unique opportunity to develop their potential for community stakeholdership,” says Kris Shock, President & CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. “This year, we have exciting class projects that will leave a lasting impression on the County as the group works toward advancing an organization’s goal or solving a shared problem. This group will build a network of support with each member of the class and the broader LAA community —truly a lasting experience.”

The public is invited to LAA’s 2023 Program Kick-off and Homecoming to meet and network with the Flagship 2024 class on Tuesday, September 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Visit LAA Kickoff for full details and registration.

The Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2024 Class includes:

Maria Abreu, Director of Advancement, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Director of Advancement, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Susan Baum , Grants Manager, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

, Grants Manager, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County Michael Benjamin, Vice President, M&T Bank

Vice President, M&T Bank Lisa Broadhead , Director of Marketing and Communications, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

, Director of Marketing and Communications, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center Kelly Callahan , Attorney, Liff, Walsh & Simmons, LLC

, Attorney, Liff, Walsh & Simmons, LLC Emily Channell , Director of Human Resources, Eagle Title

, Director of Human Resources, Eagle Title Taryn Chase , Development Officer, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

, Development Officer, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Shahbaz Chaudhry, Business Development Manager, Tsoftek

Business Development Manager, Tsoftek Toccara Colber t, CEO and Founder, Golden Health Wealth Love

t, CEO and Founder, Golden Health Wealth Love Dan Cook , Director, Marketing and Communications, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

, Director, Marketing and Communications, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Philip Culpepper , Supervising County Attorney, Anne Arundel County Office of Law

, Supervising County Attorney, Anne Arundel County Office of Law Peter De Angelo , President, The UEP Group, LLC

, President, The UEP Group, LLC Dawn Eberhardt , Chief Operations Officer, Partners In Care Maryland, Inc.

, Chief Operations Officer, Partners In Care Maryland, Inc. Edward Evans, Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Live Casino and Hotel

Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Live Casino and Hotel Matt Fleming , Director, The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

, Director, The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Tracy Freedman , Communications Director Global Defense Sector, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Communications Director Global Defense Sector, Booz Allen Hamilton Stephanie Gary , KG Truck & Auto, Vice President & Senior Fleet Management

, KG Truck & Auto, Vice President & Senior Fleet Management Erica Griswold , Register of Wills, Orphans’ Court, Anne Arundel County

, Register of Wills, Orphans’ Court, Anne Arundel County Cedric Johnson , Deputy Chief, BWI Operations, Maryland Aviation Administration

, Deputy Chief, BWI Operations, Maryland Aviation Administration Bridget Jones , Senior Manager of Claims and Compliance, Baltimore Gas and Electric

, Senior Manager of Claims and Compliance, Baltimore Gas and Electric Julie Kizer Ball , Development Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library

, Development Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Kuan Lee , Attorney, Taiwan Sister Cities

, Attorney, Taiwan Sister Cities Lisa Lindsay-Mondoro , Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Mickey Love, Executive Director, Historic London Town and Gardens

Executive Director, Historic London Town and Gardens Ronda McCoy , Professional Standards Manager, Annapolis Police Department

, Professional Standards Manager, Annapolis Police Department Matthew McGehrin , Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch Sheretha Moore , Executive Director, Shelley’s House

, Executive Director, Shelley’s House Jeffrey Newman , Senior Vice President Chesapeake Middle Market, M&T Bank

, Senior Vice President Chesapeake Middle Market, M&T Bank Michele Noble , Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library

, Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Lenard Nyangwara , Director of Respiratory Care, Cardiac & Pulmonary, Luminis Health

, Director of Respiratory Care, Cardiac & Pulmonary, Luminis Health Sandra O’Neill , Director of Public Health Services, Anne Arundel County Department of Health

, Director of Public Health Services, Anne Arundel County Department of Health Jill Porter, Business Development Director, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

Business Development Director, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Jennifer Proebstle , Deputy Chief of Staff, Anne Arundel County Government, Office of the County Executive

, Deputy Chief of Staff, Anne Arundel County Government, Office of the County Executive Laura Richards , CEO Operations, Scaleup Consulting Group

, CEO Operations, Scaleup Consulting Group Chad Robertson , Independent Realtor

, Independent Realtor Annemarie Ruch , Relationship Manager, Shore United Bank

, Relationship Manager, Shore United Bank Anne Ryan , Associate Director of Development, The Light House

, Associate Director of Development, The Light House Ross Schofield , Project Manager, Ligon & Ligon

, Project Manager, Ligon & Ligon Gabriella Shewfelt , Marketing Manager, Watermark

, Marketing Manager, Watermark Karen Sigafoose , Chief of Staff, State and Local Affairs, National Security Agency

, Chief of Staff, State and Local Affairs, National Security Agency Kentina Smith , Interim AVP, Learning and Academic Affairs, Anne Arundel Community College

, Interim AVP, Learning and Academic Affairs, Anne Arundel Community College Greg Speed , Lieutenant, Anne Arundel County Police Department

, Lieutenant, Anne Arundel County Police Department James Spencer Sr. , Realtor, Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors

, Realtor, Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors Sarah Stein , Assistant Director ADRC & Long-Term Care, Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities

, Assistant Director ADRC & Long-Term Care, Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities Courtney Suddes, Principal, Courtney Suddes LLC

Principal, Courtney Suddes LLC Jessica Tanenhaus, VP of Field Teams, Mavenspire

VP of Field Teams, Mavenspire Melissa Tarawali , Benefits Broker, Insurance Force

, Benefits Broker, Insurance Force Nely Valcheva , Business Banker, First Citizens Bank

, Business Banker, First Citizens Bank Angela Wilson, Executive Director, The Angel Wing Project, Inc.

Executive Director, The Angel Wing Project, Inc. John Zuknick, VP Business and Industry Solutions, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp.

