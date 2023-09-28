Large Sewage Spill Closes Part of Marley Creek

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has ordered an emergency closing and warns against direct water contact for Marley Creek in Glen Burnie. The impacted area is between Brewers Island and Marley Creek Drive. The closing is due to a sewage spill estimated at over 10,000 gallons. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health was alerted about the spill at the Gatewater Landing Apartments. The overflow started on September 27, 2023 and continued into September 28. The cause appears to be a pump failure at the apartment complex. The closing will remain in effect until Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The Department of Health posted closure signs to let the public know about the closing. People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

For more information about the closing, call the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

