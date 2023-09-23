September 23, 2023
Local News

K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools


Many years ago, Jared Littmann realized that to be a true neighborhood store, he needed to give back. And Cash For Schools was born.  The concept was simple.  When a customer makes a purchase, they can donate a small amount to a designated school, and K&B True Value Hardware would match it up to $ 5,000.

Since its inception in 2009,  K&B True Value Hardware, its customers, and its partners have donated more than $100,000 to our local schools.

This year, K&B True Value and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits have teamed up with Evolve Direct Primary Care, Ledo Pizza, and Eye On Annapolis with a goal to raise $37,000!

How do you participate?  Just stop in at K&B TrueValue Hardware between now and the end of October and shop.  When you check out, make a small donation to the area school of your choice, and it will be matched! Simple! And this year, if you’d just like to donate without shopping–you can do that online as well!

