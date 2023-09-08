September 8, 2023
Junior League to Hold Fundraiser for Maui Fire Victims During Dinner Under the Stars

The Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) is holding a fundraiser benefiting the families impacted by the fires on Maui during Dinner Under the Stars on West Street and Calvert Street in downtown Annapolis, on September 9th, 2023, 6 pm – 9 pm. JLA will be selling leis for $10 each, and all money raised will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation designated for Maui families impacted by the fires. 

“Sometimes tragedies are so overwhelming and we are at a loss to help,” said Michele Myers, 2023-2024 President of JLA. “But fortunately, our league is able to respond and will bring people together to support families who have lost everything.” 

A local restaurant is also joining the cause. Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano on West Street is offering 10% of their dinner sales from the evening to benefit the fundraising efforts for Maui.

Maui’s recovery efforts will be long, with more than 2,000 structures being destroyed, and in Lahaina, approximately 85% of which are residential properties. Nearly 2,200 people are displaced after their homes have been destroyed or damaged.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones during this time,” said Myers, thinking of the 115 people who lost their lives in the fires. “The loss is devastating and we hope that other Leagues throughout the country and community organizations join with us to help those affected.”

The Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. was founded in 1981 and since then has been committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Over 300 members strong, JLA works with Anne Arundel County organizations to assist with projects aimed at increasing the self-sufficiency of women and children. Each year, the membership donates over 20,000 service hours of support.

