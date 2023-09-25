J. Alexander’s (former Gordon Biersche) Opening in Mid-September

J. Alexander’s, a contemporary American restaurant renowned for its wood-fired cuisine, has announced the grand opening of its latest location in Annapolis, Maryland. The new restaurant, located in the Annapolis Town Center, is set to open its doors to the public on September 27th. The restaurant is located at 1906 Towne Centre Blvd, Suite 155. This is the location formerly occupied by J. Alexander’s sister restaurant Gordon Biersche.

J. Alexander’s has reimagined American classics, crafting a made-from-scratch menu. From aged Mid-Western prime rib of beef and grilled steaks to an abundance of fresh seafood, tempting sandwiches, hearty entrée salads, and tempting desserts, the menu promises something for everyone. Each J. Alexander’s location has a menu specific to their community that reflects the local guests’ tastes, all while offering the same level of service and hospitality seen throughtouy the brand

“At J. Alexander’s, we are thrilled to bring our distinctive culinary experience to the vibrant community of Annapolis,” said Josh Kern, Chief Executive Officer of SPB Hospitality. “J. Alexander’s eagerly awaits the opportunity to serve Annapolis residents and visitors alike, providing them with a memorable dining experience that combines delectable cuisine, attentive service, and an inviting ambiance.”

Adding a touch of culinary adventure, guests can savor a rotation of featured dishes such as the Avocado Bomb, popular Steak Maui, Carrot Cake, and daily fresh seafood selections. To complement the culinary journey, the restaurant boasts a full-service bar and offers an outstanding selection of carefully curated wines, available by the glass or bottle.

For more information, please visit the official J. Alexander’s website at jalexanders.com.

