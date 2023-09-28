The thought of renovating your condo can bring you mixed emotions of both excitement and stress. The stress comes with not knowing whether to renovate the entire condo or just some parts of the house. Sometimes, you may be torn between remodeling the house or moving to a new apartment. The good news is that you can renovate your condo to suit your preferences and needs with the right tips and strategies. All you need is to know which parts need immediate focus and which can be done later. This article gives you tips on how to prioritize condo renovations. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Prepare Yourself Before You Start Any Project

Before you start remodeling your condo, it is essential to brace yourself, as renovations may take your energy, time, and money. During the preparation, go through the things you already have in your condo. Check the bathroom, kitchen, living area, bedrooms, and every other part of the condo. Take note of what needs to be changed in every part.

For example, you may think that you need to replace your bathroom vanity when, in a real sense, it only needs a refresh. Another example is when you feel the need to add more cabinets in the kitchen, yet all that needs to be done is eliminate what you don’t need to create more space. This shows you that taking time to go through what you have helps make sober decisions on what needs to be done.

2. Create a List of Needs and Wants

When renovating a condo, some things are a priority and, therefore, must be done immediately, and some are not that important, meaning they can be done as time passes. Therefore, you must have a list of “Need to Do” and “Want to Do.”

To Remodel your “Need to Do” list, thoroughly check the inside and outside of your condo. Take note of the abnormalities that is, everything that appears not to be in the correct and safe state. For example, it may be a place like your bedroom. As you check through, you may notice that the paint is bubbling. So what you are supposed to do in such a case is note down, “Paint bubbling on the walls in the master bedroom.”

As for the “Want to Do” list, the decision is all yours. You get to decide what goes on this list. However, regarding “wants,” it is essential to be realistic about factors such as time, importance, and price. Avoid being general. For example, instead of writing things like “Living Area Makeover,” try to break everything down into simple steps you would like to work on. It may look like, “ Replace the old TV console with a new one.”

The more precise the topic, the easier it becomes when communicating with the professionals you hire to renovate your condo.

3. Find a Middle Ground Between Your Dreams and Reality

There has to be a compromise between what you feel and what your mind tells you. For example, you may feel the need to do a whole condo renovation whereby you want everything in the house changed to suit your preferences.

On the other hand, if you take time and hear what the mind says and see things for what they are, you may realize that you only need a revamp on your kitchen cabinets and countertops or a whole house repaint. Making unwise decisions will drive you into debts. Therefore, be cautious when making decisions and learn to differentiate between your dreams and reality in order to make sound choices.

4. Have a Well Curated Plan and Budget

Embarking on a renovation journey without a clear plan and budget is like running a fool’s errand. You will waste time, resources, money, and much more. Therefore, draft a clear plan and a detailed budget. List all the repairs you need and everything you need to do the work efficiently. Also, plan about the post-repair work. If you know exactly what you need, you can consider buying everything simultaneously to reduce frequent visits to the hardware store. For instance, you can divide the purchases into three sections:

Section One: Rough

Section Two: Finishing

Section Three: Furniture and decor items

Additionally, to make work easier and to avoid spending much, you can inquire about condo delivery services from your source. Remember to also inquire about the return of items if they do not suit you. This is because some stores have policies surrounding the exchange, refund, or return of goods once purchased. Monitor the repair work at each stage and check your budget regularly. Consider seeking help from proven contractors such as CSG Renovation Inc, who are always ready to help with any renovation projects.

5. Examine Your Financial Capability

One thing that is a must when considering starting a renovation project is examining if you are in the right financial position. This is because sometimes you may have all these good ideas running through your mind, how you would like to change up a few things in your kitchen and how you want to remodel your living room, but you can’t afford a can of paint.

Failing to examine if you can afford everything you need for your condo renovation will lead you to fall into bad debt, causing stress. It is better to wait till you are okay financially to start remodeling your condo.

6. Do not Compromise on Quality

While high-quality materials are expensive, they help save you money and time. They say that cheap is expensive, and in the case of a condo renovation, we have to agree that that’s true. Buying cheap materials will cost you in the long run, as they won’t serve you long and may have complications not long after purchase. This means buying high-quality materials right from the start is better than buying cheap ones and paying double the price later.

Choose top-notch materials, whether plaster, mounting foam, kitchen cabinets, beds, paint, etc… Learn the differences in the quality to save money. It may be as simple as learning to distinguish grout from primer and understanding the complexities of tinting paint. Such things will save you money.

7. Evaluate Your Level of Energy

Don’t be in a rush to renovate your condo. First, appraise your current circumstances. For example, maybe you just moved in recently or had a life-changing situation that needs time to process. You may also be experiencing burnout and need to take care of your mental health first.

All these and many more are reasons enough to postpone any renovation project plans. Take all the time you need, save money, and then once you are settled and in the right headspace, you can start your renovation journey. Give yourself grace and allow yourself to see the superior possibilities that come with what you may term as delays.

