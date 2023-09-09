Gun Locks Now Available at ALL Libraries

Free gun safety locks are now available at all 15 Anne Arundel County Public Library branches. The program is led by the Department of Health’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT) in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) system, and is the first of its kind in the state.

The pilot program began in April when gun safety locks were made available to county residents at three public libraries. By June, the program grew to six libraries due to its popularity. Leaders from the Department of Health and the Anne Arundel County Public Library say the intent has always been to expand the program so more locks would be available to more residents.

“Anne Arundel County was the first in the state to pilot this gun violence prevention program and it has seen huge success,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I want to thank the Department of Health and the library system for expanding this successful program to all library branches so we can continue to keep our communities safe.”

Research shows safe storage plays an important role in reducing the risk of gun violence, unintentional death and suicide. The goal of the program is to mitigate the risk of harm or death by providing a free resource to gun owners that ensures firearms are secured.

County residents who are 18 years old and up can receive up to two gun safety locks per household, per day. No proof of residency is required. You can find a listing for operating hours and directions to library branches.

In addition to receiving a gun lock, gun owners will receive manufacturer instructions on how to use the gun lock, and materials with information about safe gun storage, suicide prevention resources and other valuable information.

Funding for the locks was secured by a grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime, Prevention and Youth Victim Services.

For more information on the pilot program and other helpful tools and resources, visit www.aahealth.org/GVIT

