September 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Gun Locks Now Available at ALL Libraries Local Business Spotlight: Hoffman Animal Hospital Military Bowl and Wegmans Team Up for Teachers Gillispie Tosses Another Gem As Baysox Win Fourth-Straight A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills
Local News

Gun Locks Now Available at ALL Libraries

Free gun safety locks are now available at all 15 Anne Arundel County Public Library branches. The program is led by the Department of Health’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT) in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) system, and is the first of its kind in the state.

The pilot program began in April when gun safety locks were made available to county residents at three public libraries. By June, the program grew to six libraries due to its popularity. Leaders from the Department of Health and the Anne Arundel County Public Library say the intent has always been to expand the program so more locks would be available to more residents.

“Anne Arundel County was the first in the state to pilot this gun violence prevention program and it has seen huge success,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I want to thank the Department of Health and the library system for expanding this successful program to all library branches so we can continue to keep our communities safe.”

Research shows safe storage plays an important role in reducing the risk of gun violence, unintentional death and suicide. The goal of the program is to mitigate the risk of harm or death by providing a free resource to gun owners that ensures firearms are secured.

County residents who are 18 years old and up can receive up to two gun safety locks per household, per day. No proof of residency is required. You can find a listing for operating hours and directions to library branches.

In addition to receiving a gun lock, gun owners will receive manufacturer instructions on how to use the gun lock, and materials with information about safe gun storage, suicide prevention resources and other valuable information.

Funding for the locks was secured by a grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime, Prevention and Youth Victim Services.

For more information on the pilot program and other helpful tools and resources, visit www.aahealth.org/GVIT 

Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: Hoffman Animal Hospital

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu