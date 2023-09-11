GREAT NEWS: Chris’s Charcoal Pit Is Open!

Just about two years ago, a tornado tore through Annapolis and in a matter of minutes, put Chris’s Charcoal Pit out of business. And today, they are open once again! Albeit in a different location!

From, their website:

Dear customers, friends and neighbors, we would like to thank you all for being patient with us! We are happy to announce that we will be re-opening at our new location this week (09/11- 09/15/2023). We will first open for take-out (taking orders through our website) and delivery (through DoorDash & GrubHub) while we train and get used to the new location.

While only for carryout at this time. it is great to see them back in business.

The new location is 3283 Solomon’s Island Road in Edgewater in the former K-Mart Shopping Center.



Welcome Back!

