September 26, 2023
Great Conversations at St. John’s College: Bob Woodward and Governor Wes Moore

St. John’s College today announced the next Great Conversation between two of the most influential voices of our time: Bob Woodward, renowned investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and Governor Wes Moore, bestselling author and Maryland’s first Black governor. Previous Great Conversations events have welcomed such speakers as Cal Ripken Jr., Chris Wallace, Andrea Mitchell, Judy Woodruff, Tom Brokaw and Admiral Mike Mullen. 

Great Conversations will be held on Sun‌day, Octo‌ber 29, 20‌23, 6:‌45 p.m., in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium in Mellon Hall, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401.Tickets are now available to purchase

Proceeds from the event support the St. John’s scholarship fund. For the 90 percent of Johnnies who need help with the cost of college, your support can be the deciding factor in their ability to attend St. John’s. 

The Great Conversation series is presented by the Friends Board of St. John’s College. The Friends Board of St. John’s College is a group of local residents and college staff that develops and supports initiatives to strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between the greater Annapolis community and St. John’s College. Recognizing that St. John’s is a valuable educational, historical, and cultural resource, the board seeks to foster activities that reflect the college’s academic mission and enhance the quality of life in our community. Great Conversations is sponsored by PNC Bank. 

Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County

